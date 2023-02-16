New York (PIX11) Our CW family member Matt Barr continues to be the cool outlaw on ‘Walker: Independence’. Barr takes on the role of ‘Hoyt’ in a story that takes place in the 1800’s as an origin story for the series ‘Walker’. It follows a woman named Abby Walker whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West.

Matt who always loved the cowboy culture is enjoying his time on the show. The actor describes his character ‘Hoyt’ as an gun slinging outlaw that’s trying to find his place in the world. He loves the mischievous quality of his character and enjoys playing a scoundrel.

New episodes of ‘Walker: Independence’ are available Thursday nights at 9pm on PIX11.