NEW YORK — Kristoffer Polaha is a multi-hyphenate: He sings, acts and produces.

Most recently, he appeared in the film “Wonder Woman 1984” and the television series “Mystery 101.”

He has since added author to his resume with the help of his friend, author Anna Gomez, and published “Moments Like This.”

The duo spoke to PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about what made him want to write a book and more about the novel.