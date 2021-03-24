Actor Kevin Bacon talks singing, new season of ‘City on a Hill’

NEW YORK — His character “Jackie” has nothing, but problems: Problems on the jobs, and things at home aren’t much better.

Actor, Director, Producer and Golden Globe Winner Kevin Bacon spoke to PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about the series “City on a Hill” and what viewers can expect this season. 

He also talks about perfecting accents and what the hardest accent he has had to master in his career.

Bacon also discusses his singing skills and audience of animals. 

Season two of “City on a Hill” premieres Sunday night on Showtime. 

