New York (PIX11) The ‘Ghostface’ killer is back on the loose and this time the screams will be heard on the streets of New York City. ‘Scream VI’ follows four survivors of the ‘Ghostface’ murders who leave Woodsboro for NYC for a fresh start. Not too long after they get to the city, they come across a new killer that is on a bloody rampage. In this latest installment, Josh Segarra takes on the role of ‘Danny’.

Josh, who is a fan of scary movies, says it was an honor joining the franchise. He hopes people will be jump out of their seats. The actor warns that this action-packed thriller has more gore than the previous installments.

Segarra is also a part of the Apple TV+ series ‘The Big Door Prize. This series follows a group of people from a small town whose lives get impacted by a mysterious machine which reveals everyone’s true potential. The first episode will air March 29, 2023 on Apple TV+.

‘Scream VI’ will be in theaters March 10, 2023.