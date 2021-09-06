Actor Jordan Dean talks Lifetime movie ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

There’s a lot of content out there about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and we can’t get enough.

Millions tuned in to their interview with Oprah Winfrey and millions more have watched the documentaries and television movies about their lives.

On Monday, Lifetime premieres “Harry and Meghan: Escaping the Palace,” which is the third film in its franchise.

Jordan Dean, who takes on the role of Prince Harry, spoke with PIX11 about the film, preparing for the role and what viewers can expect.

Catch the world premiere of “Harry and Meghan: Escaping the Palace” on Lifetime at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

Traditional Rosh Hashanah recipes with a modern twist

Hulu star Melvin Gregg talks hit show

A superhero in the making: 12-year-old Marvel star

Cold or COVID? What parents should know as school starts

'Think Like a Girl' shares powerful message

September Money Moves

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter