Actor Jordan Dean talks Lifetime movie ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’

There’s a lot of content out there about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and we can’t get enough.

Millions tuned in to their interview with Oprah Winfrey and millions more have watched the documentaries and television movies about their lives.

On Monday, Lifetime premieres “Harry and Meghan: Escaping the Palace,” which is the third film in its franchise.

Jordan Dean, who takes on the role of Prince Harry, spoke with PIX11 about the film, preparing for the role and what viewers can expect.

Catch the world premiere of “Harry and Meghan: Escaping the Palace” on Lifetime at 8 p.m. ET.