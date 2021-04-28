NEW YORK — We will forever love him as “Mean Girls” heartthrob Aaron Samuels, but lately Jonathan Bennett has been taking on new, groundbreaking roles.

Last time he was on PIX11 News, he was making television history with his Hallmark movie “The Christmas House,” the network’s first holiday movie with a gay-leading couple.

Now, he and his fiance, director and actor Jaymes Vaughan, are on the cover of The Knot magazine. It’s the first time the wedding magazine has featured an LGBTQ+ couple on the cover.

The couple spoke with PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about the magazine feature, breaking barriers and more of their wedding plans.