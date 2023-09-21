New York (PIX11) ‘New Amsterdam,’ ‘Crash,’ ‘The Last Ship,’ ‘Dreamgirls,’ ‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.’ Those are just a few of the film and tv projects featuring actor Jocko Sims. However, Sims steps behind the camera with the new short film ‘Grown.’ He takes on the roles of director, producer, and writer.

‘Grown’ follows a group of teenage boys who sneak into a strip club. The main character ‘Rogelio’ struggles with figuring out how to be a man with the absence of his father.

Jocko felt at home working on the short film. It was a dream come true for the star.

‘Grown,’ which has been winning awards at film festivals, will make its New York debut at the New York Latino Film Festival on September 21, 2023 at 10:15pm at the Regal Union Square Theaters.

For more information visit nylatinofilmfestival.com.