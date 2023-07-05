NEW YORK (PIX11) — Actor Jesse Metcalfe is starring in a few upcoming moves, including Lifetime’s “V.C. Andrews’ Dawn.”
The actor discussed his projects on PIX11 Morning News Wednesday. Watch the full interview in the video player.
by: Dan Mannarino, Hazel Sanchez
Posted:
Updated:
by: Dan Mannarino, Hazel Sanchez
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Actor Jesse Metcalfe is starring in a few upcoming moves, including Lifetime’s “V.C. Andrews’ Dawn.”
The actor discussed his projects on PIX11 Morning News Wednesday. Watch the full interview in the video player.