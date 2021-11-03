Actor James Bingham talks ‘Swagger’ series based on Kevin Durant’s story

Being a team isn’t just about what you do on the court. It’s also how you come together off the court, and support each other, just like a family.

Actor James Bingham from the new series “Swagger,” inspired by NBA great Kevin Durant’s story, chatted with the PIX11 Morning News.

The Australian actor talked about being cast in the show, as well as hiding his accent to play the role of Drew.

Plus, Bingham explained what he’s learned about youth sports and American culture from working on the new series.

The first three episodes of “Swagger” can be streamed now on Apple TV+, with a new episode coming each Friday.