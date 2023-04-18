New York (PIX11) Hollywood’s young leading man Jalyn Hall shows no signs of slowing down. The CW ‘All American’ star temporarily steps away from the football field to the basketball court for the Disney series ‘The Crossover.’ He is taking it to the hoop as ‘Josh Bell.’

Jalyn describes ‘Josh’ as someone who wants to be the best at basketball. He did train in a boot camp to prepare for the role. Hall enjoyed collaborating with the creator Kwame Alexander on the show.

Jalyn was rocked by the shocking death of Taye Digg’s character on ‘All American.’ He didn’t like seeing him leave the series, but understands how the veteran actor needs to continue to challenge himself.

‘The Crossover’ is streaming on Disney+.