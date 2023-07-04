New York (PIX11) Actor Jake Ryan says he had a wonderful experience being a part of the dramedy ‘Asteroid City.’ The movie follows a family who travels to the small, rural town ‘Asteroid City’ to compete in a stargazing mission. Mysterious things seem to soon follow

Jake takes on the role of ‘Woodrow.’ He describes him as a genius who goes through a lot throughout the movie. The film took place in Spain and Ryan admits it was the most authentic set he has been a part of.

‘Asteroid City’ is in theatres now.