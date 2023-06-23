New York (PIX11) The sports drama ‘Swagger’ is back for season 2. The series inspired by NBA player Kevin Durant’s youth basketball experience in the AAU circuit. Durant also serves as the producer for the show.

Actor Isaiah Hill is back on the court as ‘Jace.’ In season 2, time has passed and ‘Jace’ is now much older — 18 years-old. Hill admitted he did a lot of training for this role. Isaiah has a close relationship with Durant as well.

‘Swagger’ season 2 streams Friday June 30, 2023 on AppleTv+.