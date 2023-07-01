New York (PIX11) Actor Ignacio Diaz-Silverio feels fortunate being on Amazon Freevee’s comedy series ‘Primo.’ It follows a teenager who is living in San Antonio. He is balancing college aspirations with a chaotic home life. It is loosely based on creator Shea Serrano’s life. Ignacio takes on the role of ‘Rafa.’

When playing this character he discovered some similarities between him and ‘Rafa.’ He loves everything about being on the show.

All episodes of ‘Primo’ are available on Amazon Freevee.

Ignacio also got a chance to work with legendary actor Morgan Freeman in ‘A Good Person.’ This was his feature film. He had a great experience with Freeman and said he treated him like an equal.