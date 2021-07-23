Actor John O’Hurley hosts golf tournament charity event

NEW YORK — From “Family Feud” to the annual dog show, John O’Hurley has proven he’s the host with the most.

As an actor, he’s performed on Broadway, film and television.

His role as “Mr. Peterman” is one of the most memorable characters from the hit series “Seinfeld.”

He’s also a do-gooder and is participating in an event that will benefit the organization Childhelp.

The actor, producer and host spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about a golf tournament, which will benefit the organization, how to participate and what else he’s up to.

