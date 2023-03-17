New York (PIX11) Actor and producer Harry Lennix has an extensive catalog of work in television, film, and stage. He and the cast of ‘The Blacklist’ are hitting a milestone. On March 19, the 200th episode of the crime-drama will air on CBS.

Harry, who portrays ‘Harold Cooper’ on the series, is pleased with the upcoming episode. He finds it extraordinary that ‘The Blacklist,’ now in its final season, has lasted for 10 years.

Also on the docket for Lennix, is opening a performing arts center in Chicago. The actor’s goal is to pass on his knowledge to the younger generation of future performers.