'Country Comfort' star Griffin McIntyre talks new Netflix series

In the new series “Country Comfort,” an aspiring country singer puts her fledgling career on hold and takes a job as a nanny for a cowboy and his kids to pay the bills, and it’s never a dull moment.

One of the stars of the upcoming Netflix series Griffin McIntyre had the chance to chat with PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about the show and his character. 

The 13-year-old, whose dad is Joey McIntyre from boyband New Kids on the Block, also spoke to Oji about talent running in the family and whether he thinks he sings better than his dad. 

Catch “Country Comfort” on Netflix beginning March 19.

