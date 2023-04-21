New York (PIX11) It has been 30 years since the siege at a compound outside Waco, Texas. The team behind the limited series ‘Waco’ are continuing the story. In the five part limited series ‘Waco: The Aftermath,’ the events following are explored. Emmy-nominated actor Giovanni Ribisi takes on the role of criminal defense attorney ‘Dan Cogdell.’

Giovanni met the real Dan Cogdell and thought he was supportive of the project. He felt it was nerve racking at times playing a real life person. When it was all over, Ribisi says he was proud of the project.

‘Waco: The Aftermath’ streams on Showtime for subscribers on Friday April 14th and making it’s on-air debut on Sunday April 16th.