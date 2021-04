The last time Demian Bichir spoke with PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe, she promised she would impress him with her Spanish-speaking skills.

She did not disappoint!

Bichir stopped by PIX11 News to discuss his new film “Godzilla vs. Kong” and what viewers can expect with his character and the rest of the movie.

Catch “Godzilla vs. Kong” in theaters and exclusively on HBO Max.