New York (PIX11) Actor, director, writer, and New York’s very own DB Woodside, who is known for his roles in ’24’, ‘Lucifer’, Suits, and so many others, adds another series to his resume. He stars in the new Netflix dram ‘The Night Agent.’ It follows a FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House watching over a phone that never rings until one night it does.

DB takes on the role of ‘Erik Monks’ who is a secret service agent who once saved the President’s life. ‘Monks’ got injured following saving the President and became addicted to drugs. He lost his position and he’s trying to work his way back up the ranks.

‘The Night Agent’ streams on Netflix March 23, 2023.