New York (PIX11) ‘Fistful Of Vengeance’ and ‘Wu Assassins’ star Lawrence Kao has a new role that takes him out West. He plays ‘Kai’ on the CW show ‘Walker: Independence.’ The Western is a prequel to ‘Walker’ and is set in the 1800s.

Lawrence has a fondness for working in New Mexico where the series is filmed. He’s all about the Western atmosphere and learning more about his cowboy character.

The series features a diverse cast. Kao also mentions that he and his fellow actors have dynamic chemistry.

‘Walker’ comes on at 8pm and ‘Walker: Independence’ with Lawrence Kao comes on at 9pm EST on PIX11.

Lawrence is also apart of a dance group ‘Kinjaz’ and expresses that they are just a bunch of friends who love to dance.