New York (PIX11) Some new faces can be seen in the latest and final installment of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3.’ Actor Chukwudi Iwuji’s dream came true when he received the role of ‘The High Evolutionary’ in the movie. Chukwudi is an actual Marvel fan and he saw the first ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ movie in NYC.

Even though Iwuji comes across as a nice guy in real life, his character ‘The High Evolutionary’ is the total opposite. He describes him as a narcissistic, sociopath, mad genius, who is very damaged. Playing this role was a blast for him especially because he is a huge fan of villains.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ will be in movie theaters May 5, 2023.