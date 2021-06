NEW YORK — From his early days on “Cagney and Lacy” to shows such as “Alias,” “Zoo,” and “Supergirl,” actor Carl Lumbly has been a familiar face on television and the big screen.

Most recently, the veteran star took on the role of “Isaiah Bradley” in the Marvel mini-series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

Lumbly spoke with PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about his character and what transpires in the series.

Catch Lumbly on “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” streaming on Disney+.