New York (PIX11) Brecken Merrill, the actor who portrays ‘Tate Dutton’ on the hit drama ‘Yellowstone,’ continues to grow up before viewers’ eyes. He says some people are even shocked when they see him and realize he plays ‘Tate’ because of how much he has changed over the years.

Brecken expresses the record-breaking series has been a great experience. He loves shooting guns and riding horses. He had to get horse riding lessons on the ranch to prepare for season 5. Brecken shared what it was like working with Kevin Costner and said that he’s a great guy and even looks up to him as an actor.

‘Yellowstone’ airs Sunday nights on Paramount Network at 8pm.