New York (PIX11) ‘Cruel Summer’ is back for season 2 with a fresh story and a new cast of characters. The story follows a teen friendship with ‘Megan’, ‘Isabella’, and ‘Luke’ that turns into a love triangle and the mystery impacts everyone’s lives. Just like season 1, it will take place in 3 different timeframes.

Braeden De La Garza, who portrays ‘Brent Chambers,’ says the reaction to the latest season is positive so far. He describes his character as the older brother to ‘Luke Chambers’ who hangs out with his friends. As the show progresses, ‘Brent’ develops more as a character.

‘Cruel Summer’ airs Monday nights on Freeform.