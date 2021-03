NEW YORK — Even when Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a teen, he had it!

Now, we take a look into his younger years in the new show “Young Rock.”

The actor taking on “The Rock” during his teen years, Bradley Constant, spoke to PIX11 about what it was like taking on the role of Johnson, what he learned about the wrestler-turned-actor, and whether they share any similarities.

Catch “Young Rock” Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.