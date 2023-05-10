New York (PIX11) ‘Good Night, Oscar’ is finding success on Broadway with THREE 2023 Tony Award nominations. The play takes place in 1958 and follows actor, musician, and controversial figure Oscar Levant while on a late night talk show hosted by Jack Paar. Actor Ben Rappaport takes on the role of Jack Paar.

Rappaport spoke highly of his castmate Sean Hayes who portrays ‘Oscar Levant’ in the production. He says there is something to learn from Hayes everyday and considers him a close friend.

‘Good Night Oscar’ runs for a 20 week limited engagement at Belasco Theatre. For tickets and information visit goodnightoscar.com.

It’s also a ‘Law & Order: SVU’ reunion for Ben and Pix11’s Dan Mannarino. The two appeared on screen for an episode of the crime drama.