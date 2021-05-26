Actor Andrew Horton talks success of Netflix show ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’

NEW YORK — Netflix’s newest superhero series “Jupiter’s Legacy” is kicking its way to the top in the streaming world.

The show is currently one of the most viewed shows in the world. That’s a legacy you can be proud of!

Actor Andrew Horton, who plays “Brandon Sampson” also known as “Paragon,” spoke with PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about being part of a hit show, what it was like filming and whether or not they’ve heard anything about a second season.

Catch “Jupiter’s Legacy” currently streaming on Netflix. 

