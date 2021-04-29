NEW YORK — There’s a glimmer of Broadway reopening, but now you can “Carry On” with actor and singer Jeremy Jordan from the comfort of your home.

Jordan, who is known for his powerful voice and storytelling, has returned to the stage with “Carry On,” a virtual performance that takes us into his new life as a father.

He spoke with PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about what viewers can expect.

The performance premieres May 6 at Feinstein’s/54 Below. Tickets start at $35, and special VIP tickets are available for $50, which includes a live, post-show session featuring additional songs and a Q&A.

For tickets and more information, visit 54 Below’s website.