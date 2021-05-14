Actor and comedian Page Kennedy talks Netflix show ‘The Upshaws’

NEW YORK — Actor, comedian and rapper Page Kennedy is back on the screen in the new Netflix comedy series “The Upshaws.”

The series follows an African American family in Indiana that struggles to make it work.

Kennedy plays “Duck,” an ex-con and newly religious person.

Kennedy spoke with PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about his new role, working alongside Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps and what viewers can expect.

He also discussed his recently released third studio album “Page” and his TikTok videos.

Catch “The Upshaws,” now streaming on Netflix.