New York (PIX11) Actor Marchánt Davis continues to show the world his talent. From the Broadway stage to the big screen — and now author. Marchánt releases his first children’s book ‘A Boy and His Mirror’. The story follows a young boy named ‘Chris’ who has long, curly hair. When he is teased about his hair by his classmates, but soon finds answers from a lady who appears in his mirror.

Marchánt feels children’s media is important. He describes the book as a love letter to all black women. The book has some inspiration from fairytales like ‘Snow White’.

‘A Boy and His Mirror’ is available on Amazon and your local bookstore

He also has a movie named ‘Reality’ and it will be opening at the Berlin Film Festival . It is based on the transcript of the FBI interrogation of Reality Winner.