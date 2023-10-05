New York (PIX11) Some may know actor Adrian Grenier from the hit television show ‘Entourage’ and many films. But he also carries the title of environmental advocate. About 20 years ago, he started to really pay close attention to the planet and his impact.

Grenier wanted to be closer with nature. The New York native moved to Texas where he has learned farming and ways to live more sustainably.

Adrian works with the leading home solar panel company Sunrun. He is working with them to help people use reusable energy. He finds it fulfilling to be able to advocate for solutions to help the planet.