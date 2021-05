NEW YORK — Nearly a year ago, Tamika Mallory declared a state of emergency during a speech that went viral shortly after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Now, the activist and 2017 Women’s March co-founder put her thoughts into a new book, “State of Emergency: How We Win the Country We Built.”

Mallory joined the PIX11 Morning News to chat about her book and reflect on almost a year since Floyd’s death.