New York (PIX11) Actor, writer, producer, director, and martial artist Michael Jai White knows how to be a man of action. He’s back with another hard-hitting flick for audiences called ‘As Good As Dead’.

The movie follows his character ‘Bryant’ who is living off the grid in Mexico. While living there, he meets a young Mexican kid and teaches him martial arts. Audiences soon find out why ‘Bryant’ is actually living in Mexico as his mysterious past comes back to him.

His character was inspired by his real life brother who was supposed to be his language coach and assistant during the movie. He sadly passed away from Covid a month before filming. Michael dedicated this movie to his him.

‘As Good As Dead’ is available on Video On Demand.