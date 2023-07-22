New York (PIX11) Actress Maggie Q is back in action in her latest thriller ‘Fear the Night.’ She takes on the role of ‘Tes’ who is an former Iraqi war veteran. ‘Tes’ must strike back at a group of home invaders who crash and cause chaos at her sister’s bachelorette party.

PIX11 caught up with the actress prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike to chat about the film. She spoke about life on set and how at times it became a scary setting for the cast.

‘Fear the Night’ will be available in selected movie theaters on July 21, 2023.