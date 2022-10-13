The Accident Man is back and this time he must beat the top assassins in the world to protect the ungrateful son of a mafia boss, save the life of his only friend and rekindle his relationship with his maniacal father figure. Directed by the Kirby Brothers – George Kirby and Harry Kirby (The Real Target), and written by Stu Small (Triple Threat), the film stars Scott Adkins (Zero Dark Thirty, The Expendables 2).

“ACCIDENT MAN: HITMAN’S HOLIDAY” in theaters and on VOD and Digital October 14, 2022.