NEW JERSEY — A now-viral video clip showing New Jersey police officers handcuffing a Black teen and confiscating his and others’ bicycles drew angry comments about policing online on Tuesday.

The teen was later released but now the Perth Amboy incident is under review by the mayor and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

However, the mayor of the town is also the director of the police department, which has raised some concerns over an impartial investigation.

Amol Sinha, executive director of the ACLU in New Jersey, spoke out earlier in the week, and joined the PIX11 Morning News on Friday to talk about the incident and what could happen.

