New York (PIX11) Actress and musician Abby Quinn hits the big screen in M. Night Shyamalan’s newest horror flick. ‘Knock at the Cabin’ tells the story of a young girl and her parents being taken as hostages by 4 armed strangers while vacationing at a remote cabin in the woods. In addition to Quinn, the film stars Dave Bautista, Kristen Cui, Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Jonathan Groff.

When it came to auditioning, Abby didn’t have a script for her role of ‘Adriane’ just a character description. She thought it was very creepy which made her more intrigued about the project.

‘Knock at the Cabin’ premieres in theatres February 3, 2023.