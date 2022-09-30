EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A new croissant creation in New York City has been teasing tastebuds all over social media.

“The Suprême” is a new croissant pastry that was recently launched by the Lafayette Grand Café & Bakery in Manhattan. It has gained fame on TikTok, mainly due to its eye-catching circular shape and hardened icing.

Scott Cioe, the bakery’s executive pastry chef, joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to talk about the new online sensation. Watch the video player above for the full interview.