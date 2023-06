New York (PIX11) In honor of Caribbean-American Heritage Month and Caribbean Week, PIX11 continues to highlight destinations and cultures around the world. Anguilla, which is known for its blue waters and hospitality, may be the next spot for people to check out. Anguilla expert Alyson Ross discusses culture, food, attractions, sports, and other activities with Dan and Hazel.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction