New York (PIX11) Jamilah Rosemond continues to shine bright in the entertainment world. Following her tv appearances in ‘Bel-Air’ and ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’, she will be in the upcoming, highly anticipated, limited series ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’. She will be portraying ‘Keisha’

The New York-born actress was excited when she found out she was going to be playing the daughter of the character played by Regina Hall. Working with the star-studded cast was a surreal moment for her.

‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ starring Morris Chestnut, Nia Long, Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan, Terrance Howard and Regina Hall will be released on Peacock December 22, 2022

Jamilah Rosemond also has a girl empowerment blog ‘Girls with Beauty & Brains’ where she interviews women in different career fields to provide tips and resources.