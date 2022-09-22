NEW YORK (PIX11) — Residents of Puerto Rico are trying to gain some sense of normalcy despite the devastation of Hurricane Fiona.

Juan Carlos Pedreira joined PIX11 Morning News on Thursday to talk about what Puerto Rico residents are experiencing. Watch the video player above for the full interview.

“My kids are in school right now,” Pedreira, a Guaynabo resident, said. “We’re normal, but we’re not normal. We don’t have power and we don’t have water. Things are really complicated.”

According to Pedreira, the reason why the island’s electricity supplier, LUMA Energy, hasn’t restored power is that an inspection needs to be completed beforehand. Residents are questioning why the process is taking so long.