NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nearly 10 years since Superstorm Sandy devastated New York City, Mayor Eric Adams broke ground Wednesday on a Manhattan resiliency project.

However, many New Yorkers whose neighborhoods haven’t fully recovered are questioning why recovery efforts are taking so long and where the nearly $15 billion in federal grants went.

City Comptroller Brad Lander joined PIX11 Morning News on Thursday to talk about the city’s disaster recovery efforts. Watch the video player above for the full interview.