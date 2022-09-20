NEW YORK (PIX11) — The United States listed the global food crisis as one of its top priorities at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Alynna Lyon, a professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire, said that COVID-19, conflict and climate are the issues leaders from around the world are focusing on.

The world affairs expert joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to offer insight on the issues the United States is prioritizing. Watch the video player above for the full interview.