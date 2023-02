New York (PIX11) The folks at Playhouse 46 are dreamed up musical twist of the hit Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’. ‘Stranger Sings’ is a musical parody filled with laughs for the whole family. Caroline Huerta, who portrays ‘Joyce’ and ‘Will,’ says there is no need to be familiar with popular series in order to enjoy this stage interpretation.

‘Stranger Sings: The Parody Musical’ will run now until March 5th at Playhouse 46. Tickets are available at www.strangersingsthemusical.com.