It’s game on for New York’s very own Rose Rollins. The actress, who hails from Yonkers, stars in the new series ‘Long Slow Exhale.’ From Spectrum and Paramount Television and the producers of Big Little Lies, and many other shows, its an incredible group both in front of and behind the camera.

As the female lead of the series, her character who is the coach of a women’s college basketball team gets thrown into the whirlwind drama of alleged sexual assault from one of her coaches to one of her players. As the drama delves into this hot button topic, in true drama form, lots of new things start to come to light that threaten to unravel the school and the team.