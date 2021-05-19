‘A long road ahead’: Rep. Grace Meng talks anti-Asian hate crimes bill

NEW YORK — The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which seeks to protect Asian Americans, is one step closer to becoming law.

The House of Representatives passed the bill Tuesday, which President Joe Biden is expected to sign.

Queens Congresswoman Grace Meng introduced the bill in March and spoke with PIX11 News to discuss what the victory means for Asian Americans.

The bill passed with a 364 to 62 vote, which was more than Meng expected.

Meng said Pres. Biden may sign the bill as early as this week.

The congressman, however, added that the bill is “just one part of a long road ahead.”

Meng and PIX11 News’ Betty Nguyen are also taking part in a forum Thursday with other Asian American community leaders to address the rise in attacks.

Those who want to be part of the conversation can join the Stop AAPI Hate Forum at 12 p.m. Thursday.