New York (PIX11) Salsa, mambo, bachata, tango — there’s no shortage of Latin dances and dancing is a very import part of the LatinX culture.

Melanie Torres, owner of Dance On 2 Studio, joins PIX11’s Dan Mannarino and Hazel Sanchez for a dance lesson. A few instructors also put their best food forward on the dance floor to demonstrate mambo.

Check out Dance On 2 Studio in Fair Lawn, New Jersey at danceon2.com. They will host a beginner bootcamp starting on Monday, October 16, 2023.