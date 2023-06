New York (PIX11) This year for Juneteenth, chef Jesse Jones is putting together a special feast for an upcoming event. This is his first pop-up Juneteenth dinner and he hopes to make this an annual event. He brought in a few of his dishes from his cookbook ‘POW! My Life in 40 Feasts’ for Dan and Hazel to try out.

Pop-up Juneteenth dinner with chef Jesse Jones will be Monday June 19th 6:00pm- 9:00pm. It will take place at Kitchen Table Cooking School in Maplewood, New Jersey.