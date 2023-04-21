New York (PIX11) Actress, producer, and director Carrie Preston just cannot be stopped these days in the acting world. The Emmy award winner gives audiences not one but two movies to enjoy right now. Preston stars in ‘One of These Days’ and ‘Space Oddity.’

‘One of These Days’ takes place in a small town in Texas where a woman organizes a competition. The contestants must keep their hands on a truck at all times, and last person standing wins the truck. Carrie portrays ‘Joan’ in the film and she admits that what the people went through in ‘One of These Days’ she wouldn’t have been able to do. She feels it does a beautiful job of showing humanity to people.

Preston worked side by side with actor Kevin Bacon in ‘Space Oddity.’ It is a film that follows a man dealing with the loss of his brother with his family. It displays people trying to escape grief.

‘One of These Days’ and ‘Space Oddity’ are available in select theatres and VOD.