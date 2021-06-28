NEW YORK — With a rise in gun violence in the United States, President Joe Biden wants to focus on gun dealers and more funding for law enforcement and community initiatives.

Filmmaker Charlie Minn has covered several mass shootings across the country.

His latest documentary “915: Hunting Hispanics” took a closer look at the shootings in El Paso, Texas in 2019 and what drew him to making the film.

Catch “915: Hunting Hispanics” at Cinema Village in Manhattan from July 2-8 at 8:30 p.m. Minn will also host a Q&A after each film showing.

Visit 915film.com for more information and to purchase tickets.